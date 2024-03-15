TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.53 Per Share

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.53 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from TClarke’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TClarke Stock Performance
LON:CTO opened at GBX 127 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. TClarke has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 159 ($2.04). The firm has a market cap of £67.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.39, a PEG ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.55.
TClarke Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TClarke
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for TClarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TClarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.