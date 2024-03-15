TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.53 Per Share

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.53 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from TClarke’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TClarke Stock Performance

LON:CTO opened at GBX 127 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. TClarke has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 159 ($2.04). The firm has a market cap of £67.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.39, a PEG ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.55.

TClarke Company Profile

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.

