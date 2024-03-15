TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA grew its position in TE Connectivity by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.