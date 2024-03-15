Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 68.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after buying an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,506,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Crown by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $77.26 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.23.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

