Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,137. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $152.93 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $157.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

