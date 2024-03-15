Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Encompass Health worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,604,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,374,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,329,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1,369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 58,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.