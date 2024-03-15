Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Chord Energy worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chord Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,352,000 after acquiring an additional 296,443 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after acquiring an additional 84,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,250 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.30.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHRD opened at $164.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.23. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

