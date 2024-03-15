Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $78.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

