Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 102,753 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Alkermes worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 308,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 10.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,461,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 2,097.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 198,634 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 47,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 813.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Up 0.3 %

ALKS opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

