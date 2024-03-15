Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 47,219 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,219 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of MGIC Investment worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,979,000 after buying an additional 594,031 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after buying an additional 12,227,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MGIC Investment by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,247,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,176,000 after buying an additional 1,181,011 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $21.21.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The company had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.