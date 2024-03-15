Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 7,148 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 576.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,605,000 after purchasing an additional 344,662 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.96. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $184.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.54.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

