Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $110,818,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $84,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2,050.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 873,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after buying an additional 832,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,874. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $60.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.