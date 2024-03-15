Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $90.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.64. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.