Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of ITT worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $129.40.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The business had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

