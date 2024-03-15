Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $29,782,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSM opened at $285.90 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $292.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.31 and a 200 day moving average of $185.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.81.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

