Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 71.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of KBR by 10.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of KBR by 11.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of KBR opened at $60.63 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

