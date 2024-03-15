Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Wingstop worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wingstop by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 422,727 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 18,061.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,444,000 after acquiring an additional 273,265 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $350.19 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $375.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.02, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WING. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

