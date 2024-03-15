Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.85 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,705. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

