Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $5,162,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 57.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 399,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after buying an additional 146,372 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,093,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $84.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HQY

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.