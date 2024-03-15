Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,216,000 after acquiring an additional 226,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,941,000 after purchasing an additional 398,517 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

