Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,891,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,707,000 after purchasing an additional 179,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.6 %

WH opened at $78.17 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

