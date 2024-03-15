Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,651 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LII. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $225,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.58.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.3 %

LII stock opened at $469.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.00 and a 12 month high of $485.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.04.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

