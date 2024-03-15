Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $5,284,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,790,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $240.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.66. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $157.72 and a 52-week high of $244.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

