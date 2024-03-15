Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 92.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $363.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $367.29.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

