Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.67 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,456 shares of company stock worth $28,641,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $933.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $951.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $820.07 and its 200-day moving average is $670.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DECK. Wedbush increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.