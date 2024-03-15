Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $55,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.25.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $1,130.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $701.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

