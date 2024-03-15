Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Reliance were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Reliance by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Reliance by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $319.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.89 and its 200 day moving average is $279.02. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $333.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

