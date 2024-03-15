Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,678 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 770,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $180,679,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $287.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,160.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.