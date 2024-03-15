Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.67 Million Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,238,000. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at about $35,662,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 66.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after acquiring an additional 772,055 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 41.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 670,154 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 49.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,908,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after acquiring an additional 628,065 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NYSE WOLF opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

