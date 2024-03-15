Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,709 shares of company stock worth $6,328,739. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

