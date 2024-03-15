Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,145 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,379,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,080,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after buying an additional 283,241 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hologic by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Hologic Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.