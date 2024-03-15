Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CACI International were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in CACI International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CACI International by 435.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.33.

CACI International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $372.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.40. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $275.79 and a 52-week high of $382.43.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

