Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

MANH stock opened at $250.67 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.45 and a 200 day moving average of $218.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

