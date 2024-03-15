Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 29,258 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,243,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,561,000 after acquiring an additional 128,940 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,067,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth about $2,092,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMO opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.48. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $68.02.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.4473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

