Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 149,871 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 100.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,871 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 119.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sweetgreen by 17.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth about $477,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sweetgreen by 22.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Sweetgreen by 204.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 76,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $123,456.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,939. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

NYSE:SG opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.91. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

