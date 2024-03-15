Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 41,451 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 194.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 35.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $66.39 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $67.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

