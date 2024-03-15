Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 5,547 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of KBR by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 113.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KBR by 35.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:KBR opened at $60.63 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. KBR’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.34%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

