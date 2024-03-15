Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 377.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Alkermes worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 11.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 52.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,926 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 35.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 878,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after buying an additional 229,181 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alkermes by 6.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

