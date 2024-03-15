Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,670 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.20% of Coursera worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 43.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after buying an additional 241,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,039,000 after acquiring an additional 291,815 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COUR opened at $14.46 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

In other news, COO Shravan Goli sold 17,501 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $348,969.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $42,824.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,154.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 17,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $348,969.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,888.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 638,176 shares of company stock worth $11,693,565. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

