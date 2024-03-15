Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $188.56 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $193.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

