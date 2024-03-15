Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXP opened at $250.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.69. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $262.40.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

