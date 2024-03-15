Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,721 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,806. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $76.50 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

