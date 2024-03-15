Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Clean Harbors worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $188.56 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $193.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

