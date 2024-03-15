Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,121,000 after acquiring an additional 466,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $73.51 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.57.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stifel Financial

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Stories

