Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,011 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $195.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.47 and a 52-week high of $208.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

