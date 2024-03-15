Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Up 0.6 %

Roblox stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Read Our Latest Report on RBLX

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at $457,031,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,031,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 635,220 shares of company stock worth $27,808,606. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.