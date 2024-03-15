Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $159.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.60. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

