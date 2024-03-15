Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,876 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Roku worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $64.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,543 shares of company stock worth $6,631,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

