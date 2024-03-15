Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 105,000 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 18.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 57.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,487,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.2 %

BTI stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $37.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco Profile



British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

