Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 117,590 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 117,590 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 213,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $768,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,086,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $139.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

