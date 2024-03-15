Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,254 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.16% of Denali Therapeutics worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $19.75 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $30,604.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $30,604.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,604 shares of company stock worth $1,161,976. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.